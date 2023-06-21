André 3000 Album On The Way, Says Killer Mike

André 3000 has an album on the way — at least according to Killer Mike, who mentioned its existence in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning show. Killer Mike was talking about “Scientists & Engineers,” his new song that features a rare appearance from André 3000. When asked whether André 3000 was working on a new album, Mike responded: “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it.”

André 3000 has never released a solo album, and he’s only very sporadically appeared as a featured artist — before the Killer Mike song, his most recent credit was on Kanye West’s 2021 track “Life Of The Party.” In the past couple years, the Outkast member has been more focused on his acting career, with roles in Showing Up and White Noise in the past year.

Here’s the interview: