Taylor Swift’s Eras tour was in Minneapolis this weekend. On Saturday night during the show’s surprise songs segment, Swift performed Speak Now track “Dear John” for the first time in 11 years. The song hasn’t been on her setlists since the 2011-12 tour in support of that album, but makes a reappearance now, a couple weeks before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is released.

Swift also gave a speech before the song in which she addressed fans attacking the supposed subjects of some of her older tracks. “I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19,” she said. “I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.” (“Dear John” is, not so subtly, rumored to be about John Mayer.)

Watch some clips of the “Dear John” performance below.

The crowd singing back so loudly during Dear John! So iconic 🥹 #TSTheErasTour via @swiftie4life27 pic.twitter.com/6awIgHA6r0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 25, 2023

Taylor Swift singing Dear John as the first surprise song of Minneapolis Night 2 and the crowd singing back so loudly! 🥹 #TSTheErasTour via @creek22 pic.twitter.com/BNRfNVLjEH — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 25, 2023

Taylor Swift on the release of ‘Speak Now’ TV before performing ‘Dear John’: “I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19… I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song… pic.twitter.com/cFQbKQk8vD — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023

This weekend’s other secret songs included the live debuts of Lover‘s “Paper Rings” and the 2010 loosie “If This Was A Movie” (re-released earlier this year), plus the tour debut of “Daylight.” Here are some clips of those:

Taylor Swift singing Paper Rings last night for Minneapolis Night 1 as the surprise song! #TSTheErasTour via @angelicakyria13 pic.twitter.com/Lk1VXaZzfg — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 24, 2023

The bridge to If This Was A Movie for Minneapolis Night 1 second surprise song! 🥹 #TSTheErasTour via @swiftmcu pic.twitter.com/R5BiouMmEh — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 24, 2023