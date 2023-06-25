Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Dear John” For First Time In 11 Years
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour was in Minneapolis this weekend. On Saturday night during the show’s surprise songs segment, Swift performed Speak Now track “Dear John” for the first time in 11 years. The song hasn’t been on her setlists since the 2011-12 tour in support of that album, but makes a reappearance now, a couple weeks before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is released.
Swift also gave a speech before the song in which she addressed fans attacking the supposed subjects of some of her older tracks. “I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19,” she said. “I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.” (“Dear John” is, not so subtly, rumored to be about John Mayer.)
Watch some clips of the “Dear John” performance below.
This weekend’s other secret songs included the live debuts of Lover‘s “Paper Rings” and the 2010 loosie “If This Was A Movie” (re-released earlier this year), plus the tour debut of “Daylight.” Here are some clips of those: