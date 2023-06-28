Next month, Fly Anakin will share Skinemaxxx (Side B) EP, the follow-up to April’s Skinemaxxx (Side A). (Both are produced by longtime collaborator Foisey.) While (Side A) featured singles “Blicky Bop” and “Outsidigan’s Anthem,” Skinemaxxx (Side B) has the already released cut “Things Change” featuring London-based singer-songwriter Demae. Today, the Richmond rapper has shared one more EP preview, “Intrepid,” which you can hear now.

Listen to “Intrepid.”

Skinemaxxx (Side B) will be out 7/28 via Lex Records.