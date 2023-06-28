It has somehow been two years since Japanese Breakfast’s most recent album Jubilee came out, though Michelle Zauner has kept plenty busy since then. Last night, she played a show at the Roundhouse in London and debuted a new song called “Mega Circuit.” “I’ve been busy writing the next record,” Zauner said before playing it. “It won’t be out for a while … This last album has been full of so much joy, and I’m ready to go back to being a moody cunt again.” Listen to a recording and check out some video of it being performed below.

Japanese breakfast plays an unreleased song (‘Mega Circuit’) at their London show (2023) (Video credit to @zedozedo_ ) pic.twitter.com/P3CV1OZuxT — Jbrekkiearchive (@jbrekkiearchive) June 28, 2023