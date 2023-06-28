Watch Japanese Breakfast Debut New Song “Mega Circuit” In London
It has somehow been two years since Japanese Breakfast’s most recent album Jubilee came out, though Michelle Zauner has kept plenty busy since then. Last night, she played a show at the Roundhouse in London and debuted a new song called “Mega Circuit.” “I’ve been busy writing the next record,” Zauner said before playing it. “It won’t be out for a while … This last album has been full of so much joy, and I’m ready to go back to being a moody cunt again.” Listen to a recording and check out some video of it being performed below.