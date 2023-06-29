“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” is a song with a long, twisty history. It comes from Nick Lowe, the great British singer-songwriter, and he recorded the original version with his band Brinsley Schwarz in 1974. That version didn’t go anywhere, but Lowe’s buddy Elvis Costello recorded a much more famous cover of the song with his Attractions in 1978. Jazz singer Curtis Stigers contributed a version of the track to the soundtrack of The Bodyguard, which sold a kajillion copies and insured that Nick Lowe will never go broke.

Over the years, tons more people have covered “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding”: Wilco, the Wallflowers, a Perfect Circle, Sheryl Crow, Audioslave, the Flaming Lips, Yo La Tengo, Bon Jovi, Hootie & The Blowfish, Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. Now, it’s Cheekface’s turn.

Cheekface, the wry and detached Los Angeles indie rockers, released their very good album Too Much To Ask last year. Since then, the band has dropped the B-sides EP Don’t Ask, as well as the standalone singles “The Fringe” and “Popular 2.” “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” is a song about not being wry and detached, and Cheekface’s version of it is rousing and straightforward. Below, listen to their cover and the Brinsley Schwarz original, and behold Cheekface lobbying McDonald’s to put that cover on Grimace’s birthday playlist.

<a href="https://cheekface.bandcamp.com/track/whats-so-funny-bout-peace-love-and-understanding">(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding by Cheekface</a>