Billie Eilish And Finneas Discuss Fans Throwing Shit Onstage

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were asked about the trend of fans throwing shit onstage during concerts while they were walking the carpet at the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles on Sunday. “I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter. “People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

Finneas added that fans aren’t often purposefully trying to hit the artist — though in the recent case of Bebe Rexha’s assailant, he told police that he thought throwing his phone at the singer “would be funny.”

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” Eilish continued. “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

“Don’t do it — we get it, but don’t do it,” FInneas said. “Don’t throw things on stage,” Eilish said. “But we love you, it’s very sweet.”

Eilish has a new song called “What Was I Made For?” on the Barbie soundtrack, which was recently featured in a new ad. The full song will be released on Wednesday.