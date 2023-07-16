Drake Is Using An Ugly Anna Wintour Visual On Tour Following Vogue Lawsuit

News July 16, 2023 2:11 PM By James Rettig

In 2022, Drake and 21 Savage engaged in a fake promotional run for their collaborative album Her Loss that included a number of nonexistent appearances — on Saturday Night Live, Howard Stern, a COLORS performance. And they also made themselves a fake Vogue cover story, and even went so far as to scatter physical copies of the cover across major cities. Vogue parent company Advance Magazine Publishers and Condé Nast sued Drake and 21 Savage, and they later settled for an undisclosed amount.

Last week, Drake kicked off a joint tour with 21 Savage called It’s All A Blur, and infamous Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has made her way into the visuals for the show, in the form of an ugly, demonic-looking rendering with some sharp teeth.

Neither rapper has commented publicly on the visuals, but Drake did share a photo of the likeness on his Instagram story with the caption: “Dialed In.’

