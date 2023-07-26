Mitski On Industry Struggles: “I Renegotiated My Contract With My Label, And Decided To Keep Making Records”

When Mitski played New York’s Central Park Summerstage in 2019, she shocked the crowd, telling them that it would be her last show “indefinitely.” Later on, Mitski had to reassure fans that she wasn’t permanently quitting, that she was just taking a step away and quitting social media. But as Mitski kept saying vague things about “quitting,” she often seemed uninterested in maintaining a forward-facing music career, even when that career hit dizzy new heights. Earlier this year, for instance, Mitski was nominated for an Oscar, but she didn’t perform at the ceremony. In a new statement, though, Mitski has told fans that she’s arrived at a place where she’s happy making music.

Earlier this week, Mitski announced her forthcoming LP The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. Today, she shared its first single, the excellent “Bug Like An Angel.” In a message to her mailing list, Mitski says that she’s renegotiated her deal with Dead Oceans, her label, and that she now plans to “keep making records.” Here’s what she says:

There are a lot of things about working in the music industry, and about being in the public eye, that feels like it goes against my nature. I think you all might have seen me struggle with it, from time to time! But I am also in a miraculously lucky position, to be able to make music with resources and time, and to have an audience like you who give me the opportunity to perform. Ultimately, I recognized that I really want to keep making music, and I’m willing to take the difficult stuff with the wonderful stuff — like any job, or relationship, or worthwhile thing in life. So I renegotiated my contract with my label, and decided to keep making records. Thank you so much for your patience and support while I found my way here. I love you!

That’s great news! Mitski is very good at making records! The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out 9/15 on Dead Oceans.