Cardi B Hurls Mic At Concertgoer Who Threw A Drink At Her

News July 30, 2023 10:21 AM By James Rettig

Cardi B hurled her microphone at a concertgoer who threw a drink at her while she was performing “Bodak Yellow” at a beach club in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon. The incident quickly went viral on social media, the latest in a recent uptick in audience members throwing things at musicians while they’re performing — Bebe Rexha, Pink, Drake, Harry Styles, and more have been impacted.

The night before, at a club in Vegas, Cardi also threw her microphone at a DJ who kept cutting off her songs before she was ready to finish them. That video has also been making the rounds.

Here’s video of both:

@j_blizzyy Yea cardi 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #cardib #trending #drais #draisbeachclub #lasvegas #lasvegastiktok ♬ original sound – Jess 🖤

@kfen777 #cardib #cardiwaspissed #waitforit ##drais #lasvegas @Cardi B #getittogether ♬ original sound – Keeponpushing

UPDATE (7/31): TMZ has uncovered a video taken at the beach club performance in which Cardi and her DJ encouraged audience members to splash water at her because of the Las Vegas heat, and they obliged. It’s unclear how long after that request that the mic-throwing incident occurred.

