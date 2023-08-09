Slowdive – “the slab”

August 9, 2023

New Music August 9, 2023 9:07 AM By James Rettig

Next month, Slowdive are continuing their comeback chapter with a new album, Everything Is Alive. We’ve already heard a couple songs off it — “kisses” and “skin in the game” — and today they’re sharing “the slab,” the album’s immersive and shimmering closing track. “This is the heaviest track on the record and as the name suggests we wanted it to feel like a big slab of music,” the band’s Neil Halstead said in a statement. “We wanted it to feel very dense.” Listen below.

Everything Is Alive is out 9/1 on Dead Oceans.

