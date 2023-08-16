The Philadelphia hardcore band Soul Glo made one of the best albums of 2022 with Diaspora Problems and they’ve continued putting on electric live shows. They’re also the latest contributors to the “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” video series, made in conjunction with Sounds of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recent entries in the series have included Walter Schreifels and Circuit des Yeux. For their part, Soul Glo opted to record a cover of System Of A Down’s “Soil.”

“Being able to see the world through any given person’s eyes, out of the 6 billion people that exist here, the fact that nobody is exactly the same,” the band’s Pierce Jordan said during the video. “It’s one of the consistently unfolding beauties of life that really makes it worth sticking around for. Everybody has their reason for continuing and I guess art is mine.”

Watch below.