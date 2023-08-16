LSDXOXO – “J’adore”

New Music August 16, 2023 10:55 AM By James Rettig

Next month, LSDXOXO is releasing a new EP called Delusions Of Grandeur (D.O.G.), and he’s shared two tracks from it already, “Double Tap” and “God’s Chariots.” Today, he’s back with the horned-up club track “J’adore.”

“‘J’adore’ is a step further into my exploration and appreciation of electroclash,” LSDXOXO said in a statement. “My vocal delivery here, as well as the production, are inspired loosely by artists like Fischerspooner & Tiga. I wanted to start the project with something that could easily usher its listeners onto the steamiest of phantasmic and bona fide dancefloors alike.”

