Jonas Brothers Bring “Planet Of The Bass” Duo Onstage In Boston

Yesterday, the comedian Kyle Gordon capitalized on his “Planet Of The Bass” TikTok hit by releasing a full version of the Eurodance homage. And that night, DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica performed the track live during the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Boston. Before the show, Gordon and Ms. Electronica (aka Audrey Trullinger) hung out with the JoBros. Here’s video:

Live from Boston at the *checks notes* Jonas Brothers concert https://t.co/jHIV0QdkKl pic.twitter.com/DVxeinG4WP — 🦇 Victoria Wasylak (@VickiWasylak) August 16, 2023

IF YOU WANT PARTIES TO BE MAKING, HAVE SOME NOISE!!!! @kylegordon101 pic.twitter.com/BUWe6iJIeS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 16, 2023

A few nights ago, Jimmy Fallon came out during the Jonas Brothers’ NYC show and led a “Mr. Brightside” singalong.