Jonas Brothers Bring “Planet Of The Bass” Duo Onstage In Boston
Yesterday, the comedian Kyle Gordon capitalized on his “Planet Of The Bass” TikTok hit by releasing a full version of the Eurodance homage. And that night, DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica performed the track live during the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Boston. Before the show, Gordon and Ms. Electronica (aka Audrey Trullinger) hung out with the JoBros. Here’s video:
@squidbender so glad the jonas brothers gave these underground musicians a platform #planetofthebass #djcrazytimes #biljanaelectronica #eurodance #90s #jonasbrothers #thejonasbrothers #boston #eurovision #kylejordan #concert #livemusic #worldpremiere #parody ♬ original sound – ☾ sydney ☽
@nickjonas #duet with @Kyle Gordon #djcrazytimes ♬ Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) – Kyle Gordon
A few nights ago, Jimmy Fallon came out during the Jonas Brothers’ NYC show and led a “Mr. Brightside” singalong.