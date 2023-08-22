Slow Pulp – “Broadview”

Slow Pulp – “Broadview”

Next month, the Band To Watch alums Slow Pulp are releasing their second full-length album, Yard. They’ve shared a handful of songs from it already — “Cramps,” “Slugs,” and “Doubt” — and today they’re back with another single, the cozy and lilting “Broadview.” “This song is about letting yourself fall in love for the first time in a long time,” Emily Massey noted in a statement. “After being hurt in previous relationships I was trying to decide if making the jump was worth it. Turns out it was.” Listen below.

Yard is out 9/29 via Anti-.

