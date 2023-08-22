Watch Chrissie Hynde Join Guns N’ Roses On “Bad Obsession” In Boston

News August 22, 2023 12:17 PM By James Rettig

Last night, Guns N’ Roses performed at Fenway Park in Boston as part of their global stadium tour, just a few days after releasing their new single “Perhaps,” which got its live debut in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The Pretenders, who are about to put out a new album, opened the show, and Chrissie Hynde came out toward the beginning of GNR’s set to play some harmonica on their Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsession.” Check out video below.

