Last night, Guns N’ Roses performed at Fenway Park in Boston as part of their global stadium tour, just a few days after releasing their new single “Perhaps,” which got its live debut in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The Pretenders, who are about to put out a new album, opened the show, and Chrissie Hynde came out toward the beginning of GNR’s set to play some harmonica on their Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsession.” Check out video below.