Watch Chrissie Hynde Join Guns N’ Roses On “Bad Obsession” In Boston
Last night, Guns N’ Roses performed at Fenway Park in Boston as part of their global stadium tour, just a few days after releasing their new single “Perhaps,” which got its live debut in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The Pretenders, who are about to put out a new album, opened the show, and Chrissie Hynde came out toward the beginning of GNR’s set to play some harmonica on their Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsession.” Check out video below.