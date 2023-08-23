Oneohtrix Point Never Announces New Album Again

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a new album, Again, which will be out on September 29 via Warp. It’s Daniel Lopatin’s follow-up to 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. Since then, he’s produced albums with the Weeknd and Soccer Mommy and kept up a steady stream of scoring activity, from already released ones like an episode of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions to projects yet to see the light of day: the Nathan Fielder/Benny Safdie series The Curse and a movie starring the Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.

Lopatin throws around phrases like “speculative autobiography” and an “illogical period piece” in the press release announcing the album, and it sounds like the finished product will be characteristically self-referential and nostalgia-minded. The album’s artwork (above) is a sculpture created by Matias Faldbakken and conceptualized with Lopatin, then photographed by Vegard Kleven. The album’s design and packaging are by Memory, Lopatin’s new collaboration with Online Ceramics.

No single just yet, but there is a trailer featuring a bunch of people (mostly) mispronouncing Oneohtrix Point Never. There’s also tracklist for Again. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Elseware”

02 “Again”

03 “World Outside”

04 “Krumville”

05 “Locrian Midwest”

06 “Plastic Antique”

07 “Gray Subviolet”

08 “The Body Trail”

09 “Nightmare Paint”

10 “Memories Of Music”

11 “On An Axis”

12 “Ubiquity Road”

13 “A Barely Lit Path”

Again is out 9/29 via Warp.