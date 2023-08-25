What a strange music-release morning! Everyone was convinced that Drake’s new album was coming out today, but it’s not here. Instead, we’ve got an Earl Sweatshirt/Alchemist album that’s only available on some NFT site, and we’ve also got a new surprise EP where Toro y Moi gets all mellow and ruminative. We’ll take it

Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has explored a ton of musical terrain since he first came into the game during the whole chillwave thing. Last year, Toro y Moi released the chilled-out psychedelic pop album Mahal. Since then, Bear has appeared on electronic singles from Nosaj Thing and SBTRKT, and he’s collaborated with the rapper Elijah Kessler. But the new Toro y Moi EP Sandhills sounds nothing like any of those records. Instead, it’s Chaz Bear returning to his Columbia, South Carolina hometown and making warm, blissful folk-rock.

On the 14-minute Sandhills EP, Chaz Bear sings about going back to South Carolina and seeing how things have changed, and the music is laid-back, countrified indie rock. The EP comes with a companion film that’s coming out later today. Bear’s high school photography teacher Katherine Perry produced the video, and Perry’s husband Steve, who worked on a video with Bear’s high-school band, directed it. The local artist Ernest Lee, also known as Chicken Man, did the Sandhills cover art, and he’s also in the video. Below, stream the Sandhills EP.

<a href="https://toroymoi.bandcamp.com/album/sandhills">Sandhills by Toro y Moi</a>

The Sandhills EP is out now on Dead Oceans.