It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Hecks, a Chicago band who makes warped, woozy, maximalist new wave. The Hecks released their album My Star in 2019, and they’ve been quiet since then. Today, however, the Hecks are back with a new two-song single.

The two new Hecks tracks both sound huge, and they both owe something to bands like Talk Talk, but they’re pretty different from one another. “Let’s Dream” is a DIY take on synthy arena rock, with wave after wave of keyboard practically overwhelming you. “Cowboi,” meanwhile, is futuristic country music, with Auto-Tuned vocals and weeping pedal steel. Both songs are cool, and you can hear both of them below.