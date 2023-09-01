As Taylor Swift Concert Movie Breaks Presale Records, Meg Ryan Romcom Pushes Back Release Date

Taylor Swift announced this week that the end of her massively popular Eras Tour was filmed for a concert movie that will screen in theaters starting Oct. 13. A sequel to The Exorcist called The Exorcist: Believer was scheduled for release that day, but studios Universal and Blumhouse bumped up the release to Oct. 6 to avoid competing with Swift on opening weekend. They’re not the only ones clearing out the lane, cinematically speaking.

What Happens Later, a new romcom starring Meg Ryan, was also scheduled for Oct. 13 release. Today Bleecker Street Media announced that their movie will also be moving its release date. What Happens Later will indeed happen later; it’s now hitting theaters on Nov. 3. Like the Blumhouse team, the studio quoted Swift lyrics upon announcing the move: “So we’ll take our time…Are you ready for it?”

The Sam Wrench-directed Eras Tour movie, by the way, has “shattered records for single-day advance ticket sales revenue at AMC,” according to a release from the theater chain today. The presale went live Thursday, and accoring to AMC’s message, “Thursday’s ticket sales represented $26 million in ticket-sales revenue, a new record for ticket sales for a single title on one day at AMC. The previous record of $16.9 million was held by SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.”