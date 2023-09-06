This fall, Ben Gibbard is taking both of his bands on the road. Back in December, the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie announced a joint co-headlining tour that’ll celebrate the 20th anniversaries of two very important records, the Postal Service’s Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism. Last night, the tour kicked off in grand fashion at the Anthem in Washington, DC, and it ended with both of Gibbard’s bands joining forces to cover Depeche Mode.

The vast majority of last night’s show was exactly what it says on the package. Death Cab For Cutie played Transatlanticism straight through — all 10 tracks from the 2003 album, with no extras. After that, the Postal Service, playing live for the first time since August 2013, played Give Up in its entirety, without changing the order of the songs or anything. Chvrches leader Lauren Mayberry, who’d headlined her first-ever solo gig the night before, opened the show, and she played almost exactly the same set that she’d done at the 9:30 Club. During the encore, though, the script changed a bit.

The Postal Service, who played last, gave a two-song encore. The group had already done a full-band version of “Such Great Heights,” their best-loved track, during the main set. As an encore, they brought the song back, with Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis playing it together as an acoustic duet. Then, the full lineups of both Death Cab and Postal Service came together onstage as one band, and they covered Depeche Mode’s almighty 1990 classic “Enjoy The Silence.” The crowd gave a nice little whoop when it recognized that riff. Watch a fan video of that cover below.

The Postal Service/Death Cab For Cutie tour will run through next month, and it’ll include headlining sets at Chicago’s Riot Fest.