Watch Killer Mike Endorse Mike Prince For President On Billions
Killer Mike made an appearance on the latest episode of Billions, which aired on Showtime this past Thursday. In the episode, Mike Prince — one of the shows main characters, played by Corey Stoll — is a billionaire investor running for president, and he goes to a Killer Mike listening party with a loose plan to seek an endorsement from the rapper, who has been quite vocal about politics for some time now.
Stoll’s character makes his way to a church, where his phone is placed in a Yondr-style pouch. Then Killer Mike plays a track from his actual new album, which came out back in May — a deluxe edition of it is due out later this week. There’s another scene where Killer Mike has a conversation with Prince in which he agrees to endorse him for president as long as he invests in Black-owned banks. As Prince leaves the church, he realizes he missed an important business opportunity thanks to that Yondr pouch.
Here are the relevant clips:
The episode ended with Run The Jewels’ “Run The Jewels” playing over the end credits. This is not the first time a musician has appeared on Billions: Jason Isbell played himself in a 2021 episode, and the Hold Steady performed at a party on the show in 2018.