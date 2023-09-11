Killer Mike made an appearance on the latest episode of Billions, which aired on Showtime this past Thursday. In the episode, Mike Prince — one of the shows main characters, played by Corey Stoll — is a billionaire investor running for president, and he goes to a Killer Mike listening party with a loose plan to seek an endorsement from the rapper, who has been quite vocal about politics for some time now.

Stoll’s character makes his way to a church, where his phone is placed in a Yondr-style pouch. Then Killer Mike plays a track from his actual new album, which came out back in May — a deluxe edition of it is due out later this week. There’s another scene where Killer Mike has a conversation with Prince in which he agrees to endorse him for president as long as he invests in Black-owned banks. As Prince leaves the church, he realizes he missed an important business opportunity thanks to that Yondr pouch.

Here are the relevant clips:

The episode ended with Run The Jewels’ “Run The Jewels” playing over the end credits. This is not the first time a musician has appeared on Billions: Jason Isbell played himself in a 2021 episode, and the Hold Steady performed at a party on the show in 2018.