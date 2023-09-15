Back in May, Atlanta rap heavyweight Killer Mike released Michael, his first solo album since he and El-P teamed up to form Run The Jewels. Last week, Mike announced a deluxe edition of Michael, with four bonus tracks. He also shared one of those tracks: “Maynard Vignette,” a posse cut that features Jacquees, JID, and, uhhhh, T.I. (Mike’s making a lot of contrarian choices during this album cycle.) Today, that deluxe edition has arrived, which means we get to hear those other three bonus tracks.

Good news! None of the other Michael bonus tracks feature any rappers who have been repeatedly accused of sexual assault! In fact, there’s only one guest on these tracks, and it’s Young Nudy, an Atlanta rapper from a very different generation. Nudy has had legal trouble in his life, but he hasn’t had that kind of legal trouble.

The three bonus tracks — “Yes!,” “Get Some Money,” and “Act Up” — are all the kind of classic hard-hitting Southern rap that Killer Mike does very, very well. All of them have gospel touches like swells of organ, and director Shane Smith’s “Yes!” video features Mike as a preacher. He goes hard on all of these songs, and he and Nudy have a surprising level of on-record chemistry. Listen to the new tracks below.

The deluxe edition of Michael is out now on Loma Vista.