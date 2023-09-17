Last night, the Killers headlined the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, and while on his home turf the band covered Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” during their set. This is the first time they’ve covered “I’m On Fire,” but of course far from the first time that they’ve crossed paths with the Boss. In 2021, Springsteen provided guest vocals on a new version of “A Dustland Fairytale,” and he joined the Killers on-stage last year to play three songs together. Here’s a clip of their “I’m On Fire” cover:

Later that night, Brandon Flowers joined the Tangiers Blues Band for a cover of Springsteen’s “The Promised Land” at the Stone Pony. Here’s that: