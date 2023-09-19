This Friday, Devendra Banhart is releasing his first new album in four years, Flying Wig, which he worked on with Cate Le Bon. We’ve heard “Twin,” “Sirens,” and “Nun” from it so far, and today Banhart is sharing one last single, “Fireflies.”

“This is a song of regret,” he said. “With a bit of acceptance of the temporal nature of all phenomena thrown in there … I wanted to write something about Paradox, the space where two contradicting views can exist and both be true…”

Listen below.

Flying Wig is out 9/22 via Mexican Summer.