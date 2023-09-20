Watch Florence Pugh & Flyte Perform “Tough Love” In Acoustic Session

News September 20, 2023 12:32 PM By James Rettig

Watch Florence Pugh & Flyte Perform “Tough Love” In Acoustic Session

News September 20, 2023 12:32 PM By James Rettig

Florence Pugh, last seen by most reading the Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer, can sing, and she’s used those talents in some of her movies, writing a couple originals for her role in Zach Braff’s A Good Person and recording a song with co-star Harry Styles for Don’t Worry Darling. Today, she’s featured in an acoustic performance video alongside the London folk duo Flyte, singing their recent single “Tough Love,” taking over for Laura Marling, who sings on the studio version of the track. Watch the video below.

Flyte’s self-titled album is out 10/27 via Nettwerk.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The National Laugh Track

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Explains Viral Waffle House Photos

19 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest