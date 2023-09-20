Florence Pugh, last seen by most reading the Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer, can sing, and she’s used those talents in some of her movies, writing a couple originals for her role in Zach Braff’s A Good Person and recording a song with co-star Harry Styles for Don’t Worry Darling. Today, she’s featured in an acoustic performance video alongside the London folk duo Flyte, singing their recent single “Tough Love,” taking over for Laura Marling, who sings on the studio version of the track. Watch the video below.

Flyte’s self-titled album is out 10/27 via Nettwerk.