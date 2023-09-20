Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

Walter Isaacson’s new biography of gigantic freak Elon Musk has a few revelations about the man, including the news that he and Grimes have a third baby named Techno Mechanicus, whose existence had previously been kept secret. The book also features another anecdote about Grimes’ still-puzzling relationship with Musk. Musk apparently crashed one of Grimes’ recording sessions, toting an ancient gun, to demand a video-game cameo.

In the bug-bedeviled 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077, Grimes voiced a futuristic pop-star character named Lizzy Wizzy, and she also contributed the song “Delicate Weapon” to the soundtrack. In his book, Walter Isaacson claims that Musk showed up at the studio during Grimes’ recording sessions, “wielding a 200-year-old gun,” and demanded a role in the game. In the book, Grimes says, “The studio guys were, like, sweating.” Musk himself says, “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous.” The game developers gave in to Musk’s demands.

Elon Musk is in Cyberpunk 2077, voicing a character named V, Lizzy Wizzy’s boyfriend/manager. In a side quest, Lizzy Wizzy hires the player to surveil V, who may or may not be cheating on her; you can reportedly dump him down a garbage chute. According to Gizmodo, the side quest ends with the revelation that Musk’s character is not cheating on Grimes’ character. Instead, “has plans to backup a digital version of Wizzy’s consciousness in case her career ends earlier than expected.” He also asks whether that digital backup can remove her “undesirable traits.” Later, Grimes’ character murders Musk’s character. In his book, Isaacson compares the game’s cybernetic implants to “a sci-fi version of what [Musk] was doing at Neuralink,” and Musk says, “It hit close to home.”

