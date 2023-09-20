Eric Clapton & Stephen Stills Help Raise Millions For Anti-Vax Activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Presidential Campaign
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a member of America’s most famous political family, spent years as an environmental crusader before taking a sharp turn against vaccines, most notably the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, Kennedy is running against Joe Biden as a fringe candidate in the Democratic primary. At a private fundraising event in Brentwood earlier this week, veteran rockers Eric Clapton and Stephen Stills helped Kennedy raise millions for his campaign.
Eric Clapton has been a loud opponent of the COVID vaccine ever since that vaccine came into existence. In 2021, Clapton said that he wouldn’t perform at any venue that required proof of vaccination, and he joined Van Morrison on the latter’s anti-lockdown song “Do You Want To Be A Slave?” Stephen Stills hasn’t made any political stands like that. In fact, he and the rest of Crosby, Stills & Nash removed their music from Spotify last year, supporting their sometime bandmate Neil Young, who was angry about Joe Rogan spreading COVID misinformation in his Spotify podcast. Earlier this year, Stills joined Young onstage when Young played his first concert in four years.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Clapton and his band performed at Kennedy’s fundraiser, which raised $2.3 million — $1 million for Kennedy’s campaign and $1.3 million for a PAC that supports Kennedy’s candidacy. Kennedy’s wife, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, was at the party, as were fellow celebrities Alicia Silverstone and Rob Schneider. Stephen Stills appears alongside Clapton and Kennedy in photos that the campaign has circulated, though it’s not clear whether he performed.
In a press release, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says:
I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night… I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again. Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.