Armand Hammer – “The Gods Must Be Crazy” (Prod. El-P)

Alexander Richter

New Music September 26, 2023 10:05 AM By James Rettig

On Friday, billy woods and Elucid are releasing their latest album as Armand Hammer, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. Its advance singles have shown off some of the stacked crew of collaborators they’ve gathered for this one: “Trauma Mic” was produced by DJ Haram and featured Pink Siifu, and JPEGMAFIA produced “Woke Up And Asked Siri How I’m Gonna Die.” Today, they’re sharing the album’s El-P-produced track “The Gods Must Be Crazy.” El-P had this to say about their team-up: “woods and ELUCID have something special going and I am happy we got together on this jam. I think we made a banger.” Check it out below.

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is out 9/29 via Fat Possum.

