Goodnight Summerland, the new album from Helena Deland, is less than a month away. Deland is promoting it today with the release of a lovely ballad called “Strawberry Moon,” the project’s latest advance single following “Bright Green Vibrant Grey,” “Spring Bug,” and “Swimmer.” Deland says today’s sparse and elegant new track was written “during an annual vacation at a beloved friend’s cottage by the lake, where strawberries are known as ‘heart berries’ in the Anishinaabe tradition. Describing the song as “sleepless and peaceful,” and continues:

I was clear minded, able to welcome both the eagerness and weariness brought forth by the love story unfolding at a distance. These sentiments infuse ordinary nights with the colors of fate. Every year of our lives has taken us to where we are. We’re not just witnesses to this moment; we’re an integral part of a world where strawberries bloom every year.

Listen below.

Goodnight Summerland is out 10/13 on Chivi Chivi.