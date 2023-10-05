On Sunday night, I saw MUNA play for a huge, euphoric crowd at Maryland’s All Things Go Festival, and I got to experience firsthand how big this band is. I was nowhere near the stage, but everyone around me knew every word to every song. MUNA were great, too; their fired-up ’80-style pop really hits when you’re jumping around in a sweaty crowd. The following night, MUNA opened their buddies boygenius’ show at Madison Square Garden, and the set included a moment where MUNA’s members appeared in boygenius costumes. Evidently, MUNA stuck around in New York long enough to appear as guests on Good Morning America today.

It’s a trip to see a band like MUNA doing the daytime talk-show thing and to hear the GMA hosts repeatedly using the phrase “indie-pop.” On the show, MUNA did one of those banter-heavy interviews, dealing with a faulty mic and talking about how great it was to open some shows on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. They also played their recent single “One That Got Away” and their monster banger “Silk Chiffon.” You’re not going to get anything like the ideal MUNA live experience from watching them in that sterile morning-TV-show setting, but it’s still fun to watch them do what they do. Check it out below.

lmao this is hilarious and insane — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) October 5, 2023

Shout out to MUNA’s drummer Sarab Singh, brother of Stereogum forever-friend Amrit.