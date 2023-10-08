On Friday, Incubus released a re-recorded version of Morning View for its 23rd anniversary, and they celebrated it by performing the album in full at the Hollywood Bowl that night. They did a couple of the deep cuts on the album live for the first time in a while — they hadn’t played “Under My Umbrella” since 2011 or “Blood On The Ground” since 2012. And they brought out Lizzo for the album’s closing track, “Aqueous Transmission.”

Lizzo has been active on Instagram since the spate of lawsuits from her former employees, though this was one of her few public appearances since all that went down.

Here’s video of Lizzo’s appearance: