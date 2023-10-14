From Harry Styles taking a skittle to the eye to Steve Lacey getting a camera thrown at him, concerts have not been the same since the pandemic and the rise of TikTok. Though the crowds for the current Death Grips tour have been unspeakably chaotic (there have been rumors of a serial pit-pisser), it is ultimately projectiles that are ruining the fun.

Last night, the band played at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A Reddit user explained what happened: “Someone threw a phone at them and Ride threw the mic on the ground and walked off and back. Someone threw a glowstick that hit him in the chest and he walked off, back and waiting for more. Another glowstick was thrown and they left. Fair is fair.”

See the footage below.

so apparently at the death grips show in AR tonight they just left midset because kids kept throwing shit at them. what is with ppl acting like this? bands are not robots and getting pelted with shit hurts. if you were moshing like youre supposed to this wouldnt happen pic.twitter.com/jNS01z7Ssg — Rodney (@SkinnyTuna) October 14, 2023