We Asked Eight Indie Artists About Concertgoers Throwing Things Onstage

It keeps happening: During concerts, people are throwing objects onstage, often striking and sometimes even injuring the artists whose performance they’re ostensibly there to enjoy. While drinks and garbage being hurled onstage is certainly not a new phenomenon, in 2023 this behavior has a modern twist, with “fans” throwing phones and vapes. Tyler, The Creator was complaining about being pelted by objects back in March 2022, and things have gotten way worse since then.

During his recent Love On Tour, Harry Styles took a Skittle to one eye, a friendship bracelet to the other, a water bottle to the groin, and someone showered him with cold chicken nuggets. Kelsea Ballerini also got hit in the eye with a friendship bracelet this summer. A concertgoer threw a drink on Cardi B last week, inspiring her to whip her microphone right back. Bebe Rexha recently had to get stitches after someone tossed their phone at her face to be “funny.” Kid Cudi was barraged with bottles, Lady Gaga struck by a Dr. Simi doll, and Kane Brown hit with a boot. Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour found concertgoers throwing a smartphone, a vape, and a purse.

Although this occurrence has sometimes taken the form of gifts, like at the London concert where Pink received both a wheel of brie and the ashes of someone’s mother, across the board artists don’t seem to love the constant threat of projectiles from the audience. While threateningly waving a T-shirt cannon, Adele warned that if you try something like this at one of her shows, she’ll fucking kill you.

At last month’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, we took the opportunity to see what other performers had to say about the projectile trend and whether concertgoers had ever tossed anything onstage at their shows. Perfume Genius, Killer Mike, Jockstrap, Illuminati Hotties, Snail Mail, Weyes Blood, MJ Lenderman, and Buck Meek weigh in below.

