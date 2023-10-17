Foo Fighters Playing SNL On October 28

Foo Fighters have been announced as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s episode on October 28. They’ll be performing opposite host Nate Bargatze. This will be the band’s ninth time as the musical guest on SNL, and it will be their first appearance on the show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. They were originally supposed to be on an episode of the show in May that was canceled after the writers strike.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 49th season this past weekend, with Ice Spice as the musical guest and cameos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. This upcoming weekend, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as musical guest and host.