Right now, Lil Yachty is in the midst of a career year. Yachty recently released the Alchemist-produced J. Cole collab “The Secret Recipe.” He also co-produced a bunch of tracks on Drake’s blockbuster For All The Dogs and appeared on the single “Another Late Night.” Right now, Yachty is touring behind Let’s Start Here., the psych-rock album that he released earlier this year. On Monday night, Yachty gave a bugged-out performance of one of those hazy tracks on Kimmel, and the video has finally made its way to the internet.

On Kimmel, Yachty performed with his all-female touring band; the same crew played on Saturday Night Live in April. On Kimmel, they did “We Saw The Sun!,” one of the grander and more majestic songs from Let’s Start Here. Yachty started out performing in front of a giant LED wall, which showed a flaming hole in the sky. Halfway through, Kimmel‘s cameras started filming Yachty with a CGI filter on him, which made it look like Yachty was on fire while singing. Eventually, the whole stage came to look like it was on fire. We’re apparently entering the age of AI-infused late-night performances. Check it out below.

Let’s Start Here. is out now on Quality Control/Motown.