Bad Bunny pulled double duty as host and musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, fresh off the release of his latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. He performed two tracks from that, “UN PREVIEW” and “MONACO” (and was introduced by Lady Gaga for the former), and did a whole lot more as host.

He dressed up as Shrek and pitched Shrek: Infinity to the Please Don’t Destroy guys; he had his monologue translated by Pedro Pascal, who also popped up as his returning protective mom character in a different sketch; Mick Jagger appeared twice, once opposite Bad Bunny and Marcello Hernández in a telenovela and once posing as a nun; Fred Armisen cameoed as a New World explorer in a sketch where Bad Bunny was the king; Bunny had a rap battle with Mikey Day; he was an accountant at Burt’s Bees; he (very briefly) appeared as a construction worker on the subway.

In the cold open, Donald Trump (as played by James Austin Johnson) talked Radiohead’s “Creep” to Jim Jordan (Mikey Day).

Here are all the clips:

Foo Fighters are next week’s musical guest.