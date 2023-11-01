It’s been a big year for boygenius — big return, big album, big shows. After headlining Madison Square Garden earlier this month, boygenius finished out their 2023 tour dates last night with a show at the Hollywood Bowl. As of right now, they’ve only got one other thing on the schedule: Serving as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. And during last night’s Hollywood Bowl show, the group was joined by last weekend’s SNL musical guest, Dave Grohl.

Dave Grohl never really goes away, but he’s really been all over the place in the past few weeks — talking In Utero with Conan O’Brien, playing Foo Fighters deep cuts on Norah Jones’ podcast, taking part in multiple SNL sketches. When boygenius announced their big return earlier this year, they appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, posing in the same way that Nirvana posed on a famous 1994 cover. At the Hollywood Bowl last night, they got the drummer from Nirvana to play “Satanist” with them.

We can all sit around and clown Grohl for being a cheeseball — god knows we do that all the time around these parts — but the man can still play the motherfucking drums. Live, boygenius often rock a whole lot harder than they do on record, and from all available evidence, Grohl brought the fire when he came out to play with them. Watch a couple of fan-made videos below.

Dave Grohl playing drums onstage with Boygenius tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZZz4CX7Qia — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) November 1, 2023

Since last night was Halloween, the members of boygenius all dressed up as the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. (Grohl might’ve been the Devil? It’s hard to tell.) The members of boygenius also played some of their best solo songs, with different members taking lead on different songs. Lucy Dacus sang Julien Baker’s “Good News,” Phoebe Bridgers sang Dacus’ “Night Shift,” and Baker sang Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness.” Bridgers also appeared with openers Sloppy Jane, singing their song “Claw Machine” with them. (Bridgers and Sloppy Jane previously covered My Chemical Romance together at SXSW.) At least, we think it was Phoebe Bridgers. She was dressed as a ghost, so we can’t be sure.

That looks like a fun show.