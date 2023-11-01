Former Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract will release his new album Blanket this Friday. He’s said the record is inspired by Pacific Northwest rockers like Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, and Modest Mouse, and he’s shared three songs in advance: “Blanket,” “Running Out,” and “What Should I Do?“

Today he reveals one more track, “Madonna,” which I guess could be inspired by Madonna? The song also serves as the soundtrack to a new visual called “OTTERPOP.” Check it out below, and see if you can hear the palpable grunge, indie, and emo influence (because I sure don’t).

Blanket is out 11/3 on Video Store/RCA.