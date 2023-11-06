Back in 2019, the Los Angeles quasi-emo experimentalists Glass Beach released their first album, which was helpfully titled the first glass beach album. Around that same time, Glass Beach became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Since then, they’ve released a remix LP, as well as a string of covers and loosies. Last month, the band released a single called “the CIA” and today they’ve shared another new track. Both appear on a new album, plastic death, coming in January.

Like “the CIA,” the new song “Rare Animal” is a little less frantically experimental than past Glass Beach records. It’s a proggy indie rock number with rushing percussion and big, cascading melodies. This time around the band’s lyrics concern the 1971 disappearance of DB Cooper. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST

01 “coelacanth”

02 “motions”

03 “slip under the door”

04 “guitar song”

05 “rare animal”

06 “ul-de-sac”

07 “whalefall”

08 “puppy”

09 “the killer”

10 “the CIA”

11 “200”

12 “commatose”

13 “abyss angel”

plastic death is out 1/19 on Run For Cover.