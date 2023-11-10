070 Shake is getting ready for her third album, arriving early 2024. Following collaborations with RAYE, Christine And The Queens, and Fred Again.., she shared the LP’s lead single “Black Dress.” Today, she’s back with “Natural Habitat,” featuring Ken Carson.

“Natural Habitat” comes with a visual directed by Machine Operated. The singer built up the hype for the song by previewing it during performances at Coachella, SXSW, and Governors Ball. Listen to it below.