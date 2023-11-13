Taylor Swift Performs “Slut!” For The First Time And Tells Fans Not To Throw Things Onstage

It’s been an eventful trip to Argentina for Taylor Swift. Thursday, at the first South American date of her Eras Tour, she played “The Very First Time” from Red (Taylor’s Version) and “Labyrinth” from Midnights live for the first time. Friday, her second Buenos Aires show was postponed due to weather, the first time that’s happened this year. Saturday, things got back underway at Estadio River Plate, where Swift gave a live debut to “Is It Over Now?” — her recent #1 hit from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — and changed the lyrics to “Karma” to reference her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was present for the occasion. (The Chiefs were conveniently on their bye week.)

Sunday, the show that had originally been scheduled for Friday took place, and Swift played another song in concert for the first time. This time it was another 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault track, “Slut!” (IMO that one’s way better than “Is It Over Now?” and should have been the one the Swifties pushed to #1.) Also, someone threw an object onstage, which occasioned a somewhat tense speech from Swift asking people to please not do that:

And just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries: It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it. And I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.

Watch the “Slut!” debut, the projectile’s arrival onstage, and Swift’s address to the crowd below.

yall don’t throw stuff on the stage?? pic.twitter.com/gO4zWt4Ovg — phoebe ⸆⸉ (@taylorslavender) November 13, 2023