Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds – “The Parting Glass”

New Music November 17, 2023 12:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In March, Boygenius shared their debut album, the record, which was followed by an EP called the rest in October. Today, they’re back with their rendition of “The Parting Glass” with Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds to honor Sinéad O’Connor, who once covered the traditional song and passed away in July.

This continues Phoebe Bridgers’ tradition of holiday songs (last year’s was “So Much Wine,” 2021’s was “Day After Tomorrow,” 2020’s was “If We Make It Through December,” etc.). The net proceeds from the song will be donated to Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, which was chosen by the Sinéad O’Connor Estate. Listen to the track below.

