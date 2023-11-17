Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “One Touch” Live For The First Time

News November 17, 2023 2:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “One Touch” Live For The First Time

News November 17, 2023 2:51 PM By Chris DeVille

LCD Soundsystem’s annual holiday season New York residency got off to an early start this year. The Brooklyn leg of the so-called Tri Boro Tour kicked off Thursday night at Brooklyn Steel, where the audience was treated to something never before witnessed at an LCD show. To begin the second encore, the band played “One Touch” from 2010’s This Is Happening live for the first time ever. Watch footage of the performance below.

One Touch, Live Debut!
byu/sleeepingontheroof inLCDSoundsystem

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

“Maybe The Most Expensive Packet Of Cigarettes Ever”: Kurt Cobain’s American Spirits Going Up For Auction

4 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

5 days ago 0

Beyoncé Reportedly Eyed For Next Vegas Sphere Residency

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest