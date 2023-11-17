Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “One Touch” Live For The First Time
LCD Soundsystem’s annual holiday season New York residency got off to an early start this year. The Brooklyn leg of the so-called Tri Boro Tour kicked off Thursday night at Brooklyn Steel, where the audience was treated to something never before witnessed at an LCD show. To begin the second encore, the band played “One Touch” from 2010’s This Is Happening live for the first time ever. Watch footage of the performance below.
One Touch, Live Debut!
