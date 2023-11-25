Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Now That We Don’t Talk” Live For The First Time In São Paulo

News November 25, 2023 12:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

While on the South American leg of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has slowly been giving live debuts to the vault tracks of her most recent release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). At concerts in Buenos Aires, the pop star performed “Is It Over Now?,” “Slut,” and “Suburban Legends.” In São Paulo on Friday night, she played “Now That We Don’t Talk” for the first time.

With just an acoustic guitar, Swift sang “Now That We Don’t Talk” — that’s the one in which she sings “I don’t have to pretend I like acid rock” — and the crowd was so excited that the song can barely be heard over their screams. She also played “Innocent,” a Speak Now deep-cut, for the first time since 2010. Watch footage below.

