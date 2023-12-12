Watch Dua Lipa Get Day-Drunk With Seth Meyers

Dua Lipa has just about every gift that a pop star could possibly hope to possess. But the big knock on her, at least from what I’ve seen, is that she doesn’t have one of those huge, larger-than-life personalities that we tend to associate with pop stardom. Lipa, a freshly minted Golden Globe nominee, just released the new single “Houdini,” which seems like the first shot from a forthcoming LP. As part of her promotional process, she recently got blurry-eyed, word-slurring drunk with Seth Meyers. If that doesn’t bring someone’s personality out, nothing will.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, there’s an irregularly-occurring segment called “Day Drinking With [Person’s Name] And Seth.” The idea is that Seth Meyers plays a bunch of drinking games with some celebrity — usually a pop star, since actors and politicians don’t really like to put that side of themselves out there. Meyers has done those segments with people like Rihanna, Post Malone, Lizzo, and Lorde, and now he’s done one with Dua Lipa, too.

Watching last night’s segment about day drinking with Dua Lipa, you can almost pinpoint the exact moment where this stops being a grim promotional responsibility for Dua Lipa and where it becomes fun. Meyers does most of the heavy lifting in the segment, and there are some genuine laughs in there, even if many of those laughs are things like Dua Lipa reading questions off a cue card and getting Meyers to say which of his fellow late-night hosts he hates the most. You can watch it all go down below.

I hate to sound like a wet rag here, but is this a good idea? Should young pop singers be made to get smashed with middle-aged talk show hosts? It seems like there’s a lot of ways that this could go wrong.