Slowdive have had a hell of a year. The reunited UK greats are a big part of the recent TikTok-driven shoegaze revival, and they’re arguably more popular than they’ve ever been. Earlier this year, they released their new album everything is alive, one of our favorites of the year. Now, Fog Lake has released a cover of one of their classics.

Fog Lake is Newfoundland native Aaron Powell’s one-man lo-fi bedroom project. A few months ago, Fog Lake surprise-released the album Midnight Society. Today, Powell has also shared a hushed, drawn-out cover of “Dagger,” a soft and dreamlike song from Slowdive’s beloved 1993 album Souvlaki. Soccer Mommy covered that very same song earlier this year. Below, listen to Fog Lake’s version and Slowdive’s original.