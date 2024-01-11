J Mascis – “Right Behind You”

New Music January 11, 2024 12:20 PM By James Rettig

J Mascis – “Right Behind You”

New Music January 11, 2024 12:20 PM By James Rettig

J Mascis is a few weeks out from releasing a new solo album, What Do We Do Now. The Dinosaur Jr. member has shared two songs from it already, “Can’t Believe We’re Here” and “Set Me Down,” and today he’s back with a third, the sweet and yearning “Right Behind You.” “Talking about you, me/ Where we thought we’d be/ Right behind you/ We can’t believe it’s me,” Mascis sings on the song, which breaks into an indelible riff by the end. Listen below.

What Do We Do Now is out 2/2 via Sub Pop Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”

3 days ago 0

Coachella 2024 Headliners Reportedly Include Lana Del Rey And Tyler, The Creator

6 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, And An Emo Superjam

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest