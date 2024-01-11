J Mascis is a few weeks out from releasing a new solo album, What Do We Do Now. The Dinosaur Jr. member has shared two songs from it already, “Can’t Believe We’re Here” and “Set Me Down,” and today he’s back with a third, the sweet and yearning “Right Behind You.” “Talking about you, me/ Where we thought we’d be/ Right behind you/ We can’t believe it’s me,” Mascis sings on the song, which breaks into an indelible riff by the end. Listen below.

What Do We Do Now is out 2/2 via Sub Pop Records.