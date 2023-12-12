Dinosaur Jr. just wrapped up a week-long residency at Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, and they brought out a different special guest each night, including Kim Deal, Jason Isbell, Isaac Brock, Marissa Paternoster, and many more. Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis also has a solo album on the way, What Do We Do Now, his first since 2018. He’s already shared lead single “Can’t Believe We’re Here” from it, and today he’s back with another track, “Set Me Down.” Check it out below.

What Do We Do Now is out 2/2 via Sub Pop Records.