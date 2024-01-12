In 2021, Danny Brown launched his Bruiser Brigade label with a blitz of Bandcamp releases, including a bunch of debut albums from his previously unknown Detroit rap buddies. All of those records were good, but the new rap voice who stood out the most was Bruiser Wolf, a larger-than-life stylist whose crispy and exaggerated style recalls West Coast greats like E-40 and Suga Free. Bruiser Wolf’s album Dope Game Stupid was one of the best indie-rap records I’ve heard in recent years. Bruiser Wolf followed that one by collaborating with people like the Alchemist, Fatboi Sharif, and Blockhead, and he’s also got a standout verse on Danny Brown’s recent album Quaranta. Now, we get a whole new Bruiser Wolf album.

Bruiser Wolf just announced his sophomore LP My Story Got Stories a few days ago, when he shared the single “Dope Boy,” and it’s already here. My Story Got Stories is another album full of off-kilter flows and wild punchlines, and it really showcases Bruiser Wolf’s unorthodox style and his deeply unserious persona. I don’t want to get anyone in trouble by pointing them out, but there are some extremely creative sample-flips in there, too.

My Story Got Stories has guest appearances from Danny Brown, Zelooperz, Chris Crack, Fat Ray, and — wow, look at this — Trinidad James. Producers like Regular Bruiser Brigade collaborator Raphy supplies most of the beats, but producers like Harry Fraud and Skywlkr also contribute. This is just a very good rap record, and you can stream it and watch the video for the Danny Brown/Zelooperz collab “2 Bad” below.

My Story Got Stories is out now on Fake Shore Drive/Bruiser Brigade.