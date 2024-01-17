Margaret Qualley Dances Her Way Through Bleachers’ New “Tiny Moves” Video

Bleachers have a new album on the way, one Jack Antonoff is billing as the Bleachers album. I guess that’s why it’s self-titled? He kicked off the rollout with the quite-snappy “Modern Girl” and followed it with the Lana Del Rey collab “Alma Mater,” which had a video featuring a parade of friends and relatives including Antonoff’s wife Margaret Qualley. Qualley takes a more central role in the next Bleachers video.

You won’t be surprised to learn that “Tiny Moves” feels influenced by ’80s pop-rock. It’s built around a tight little groove and translucent chords, and it reminds me of Phoenix, except with shout-along Jack Antonoff vocals. “Tiniest moves you make/ Watching my whole world shake,” he sings on the chorus. As for the video, it features Qualley doing a self-choreographed dance routine across the water from New York City, just before sunrise. As daylight enters the frame, she joins Antonoff for an embrace.

Qualley and Alex Lockett co-directed the video, and you can watch it below.

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit.